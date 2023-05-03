There was only one full week of lamb markets in the month of April.
The shorter trading weeks have made it difficult to get a handle on how markets are truly travelling, with so many processors having supplies booked direct in the weeks prior to all public holidays.
At Wagga Wagga, NSW, prices were extremely erratic, with rate spikes of $10-$20 a head in each agent's run, before dropping back to the previous sale's average rate and then rates below that.
Processors at times gave limited support to both heavy and trade lambs due to the big supplies that were already booked direct.
It was evident with Thomas Foods International and Australian Lamb Company buying sporadically, while JBS kept their powder dry until the mutton sale.
Goulburn Meats said they had plenty of heavy lambs and only required limited numbers.
It was left up to Fletcher International Exports, Dubbo, NSW, and Junee Prime Lamb, Junee, NSW, to set the price trend.
Prices hovered below 670 cents a kilogram carcase weight on most sales, with lambs weighing between 26-30kg averaging 630c/kg.
A single pen of lambs reached $265 however this was for stock weighing more than 35kg.
Prices for lambs weighing more than 30kg generally averaged 661c/kg.
Holding their value best was shorter-skinned trade lambs that offered plenty of shape.
Prices at times dipped across trade categories with not all domestic buyers making it to the market.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Good numbers of woolly and off types were the reason for dragging lamb rates down.
The lamb markets opened at lower levels on Monday than the previous week and hung around the 630c/kg mark in opening sales.
Prices at Bendigo and then at Corowa, NSW, showed some downward trends, but was significant for this time of year when numbers typically decline.
Just over 20,000 lambs sold at Bendigo, an increase of 1860 on a week ago.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service quoted the better-presented trade lambs were $13-$17 cheaper in a fluctuating market, with not all processors making it to the sale.
The top price was $248 for a pen of extra-heavy lambs weighing approximately 34kg.
On a carcase weight basis, most lambs were estimated at ranging between 650-725c/kg.
At Ballarat lamb numbers increased to 40,000.
This was up 8000 due to there being no sale the week prior because of the Anzac Day public holiday.
Prices also weakened $5-$15 in a very-good offering of trade and heavy lambs.
Prices for heavy trade lambs weighing between 22-24kg ranged from $135-$175, averaging 670c/kg.
Heavy export lambs made $186-$269.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.