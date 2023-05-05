Warrenbayne farmer and Fox & Lillie wool broker John Harrison has celebrated his new shearing shed in style with a grand opening and the message that "anything is possible".
Mr Harrison said it had been time for an upgrade and the differences between the original shearing shed and his new set up were "like chalk and cheese".
South Australian company Magnus, Mount Pleasant, built the shed complete with a raised platform, sloping floors, non-slip rubber flooring in the sheep pens, new Heiniger shearing plants, LED lighting and sliding gates.
Mr Harrison said he had a history in shearing and understood the necessary upgrades to ensure his shearers were comfortable and had a safe and reliable workspace.
He runs about 1500 Merino sheep, about 3000 first-cross ewes and 100 Angus cows.
He said it cost about $250,000 from start to finish, which he started planning before COVID and he believed was necessary to stay on track.
"It's beautifully made, it's strong and has a curved, raised board with four pens," he said.
"We've got these sloping floors, 100 centimetres from the back to the front so [the shearers] drag down when grabbing sheep.
"There's no chutes in the catching pen because if you're trying to catch a sheep you can trip over the chute, I did it all my life as a shearer.
"There's wood flooring that's softer for the rouseabouts, and the raised board stops them from bending over and hurting their backs."
He said the shearers had already tested the shed and thought the set up was fantastic.
He said he wanted farmers to know that "anything was possible" and he was able to save up and plan ahead for his ideal shearing shed.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
