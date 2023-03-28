Stock & Land
Australian Pork Limited defends carbon dioxide stunning after Farm Transparency Project release footage

By Philippe Perez
March 29 2023 - 7:00am
A photo taken by Farm Transparency Project while trespassing on a Victorian piggery. Picture supplied
The Australian pork industry's peak representative body has come out in defence of its practices amid recently-released footage by an animal activist group of pigs going to slaughter.

