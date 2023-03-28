An trial to install solar panels on water dams, lagoons and lakes at Lardner Park is looking to free up more land for farmers who wish to switch to renewables.
Visitors to Farm World at Lardner Park, held over the weekend, were given demonstrations on the 50 kilowatt floating solar installation project at the park's lake, which is progressively being installed over the next year.
General manager of Victorian solar installation company Greenwood Tom Johnson said there were many opportunities in Gippsland to use agricultural dams for floating solar panels.
He said that as water is used to not use crops or to run livestock, there are multiple benefits in the new on-water solar option.
"Those panels are also going to block light hitting the water which reduces algae blooms... so it enhances the local ecology," he said.
"From a solar panel perspective, they also run much more efficiently when they're cooler.
"That'll make the panels run at about, between 8-12 per cent more efficiently, and that effectively means farmers get a return on your money faster."
Mr Johnson said the final stages of the Lardner Park trial will most likely utilise concrete blocks with a stainless steel cable attached tied on to anchor truss that go over the top of the floats, which would require engineering expertise compared to rooftop system.
"Somewhere like the Lardner Park lake, where the water is beautiful, clear and on a sunny day, you can see three meters to the bottom like it's glass - that's not too big of a problem," he said.
Mr Johnson said the construction of floating panels to be used on other bodies of water on properties will need "key considerations" on a case-by-case basis.
"Say if you've got a bank... where it's relatively high off the ground, you might need to do some civil work to excavate it down, and make it a smooth entry for the panels," he said.
"The second challenge that you've got is holding the panel in place once it's in the water, where you've got wind, waves or currents from from a river and holding it in place adds a bit of complexity," he said.
There was an element of danger involved in maintenance, as some installations on wastewater treatment lagoons were risky for staff.
But Mr Johnson also said floating solar system on agricultural land are becoming more viable on calmer waters.
"If you've got a relatively small dam and a large amount of power you're using, you can cover the whole dam in panels," he said.
"Some ambient light will getting through, but you're effectively limiting your evaporation, but more importantly it eliminates you needing to do much maintenance work in the water.
"If you're tethering into the bank, or running cables off the floats, putting them into a fence posts or screw piles that are up on the vignette - that's relatively easy and there's not a lot of cost."
Floating solar technology has been and developed for agricultural industries in the densely populated areas of Europe and South-East Asia around for about 20 years.
Mr Johnson said the system will allow panels to fit on any shape or orientation of water on agricultural land.
"At the moment, they're all produced overseas, but... there's absolutely a local industry opportunity here, and so anyone that's been making Sulu bins or Eskys, could be using that same technology to create these floats," he said.
He said that the floating panels were relatively new in Australia because the amount of land space available, and farmers opted for rooftop and agrivoltaic options.
"What we're starting to see in Australia is there's particular uses on farms that are coming through where 10 years ago, it wouldn't have been viable," he said.
