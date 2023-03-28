The high rainfall and deep, dark soils of south-west Victoria have been in demand ever since there's been farming in the state.
A choice grazing property at Paschendale, near Coleraine, is for sale across its 347 hectares (858 acres).
Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate is offering the farm through an expressions of interest campaign as a whole or three lots.
The farm typifies the rolling hills and reliable 730mm annual rainfall this grazing region is prized for.
Paschendale was named when one of Victoria's earliest stations, the Struan estate, was chopped up for a soldier settlement scheme after World War 1.
Thirty-nine soldier settlers took up the initial farm blocks.
Struan bordered Francis Henty's famous Merino Downs which also saw soldier settlement.
Francis was one of the sons of Thomas Henty who oversaw the settling of Victoria's first farm at Portland with a collection of livestock, notably some of the first Merinos in 1834.
The Henty's were told by the explorer Major Mitchell in 1836 of the "lush" farming areas further inland on the Wannon River in just this Paschendale district, the Australia Felix.
When they travelled there for a look, Francis wrote in 1837 of "that magnificent land".
It was the Robertson family which made a success of Struan.
The three lots offered if not sold as a whole are: Home - 93ha (231 acres), Millards 169ha (417 acres) and Gartons 85ha (210 acres).
As suggested, "Home" has the three-bedroom weatherboard home plus the three-stand woolshed and machinery shed.
There are also the sheep and cattle yards with crush.
The home block has 10 main paddocks, good fencing and three dams.
Millards is split into six main paddocks with six dams plus permanent springs
It also features good fencing and road access.
Gartons is subdivided into four main paddocks with seven dams, well fenced with frontage to Sheepwash Road.
Expressions of interest close on April 28.
For more information contact Heath Templeton on 0408 368370 or Jill McErvale 0409 786285.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
