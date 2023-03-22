A Gelantipy beef stud owner says he feels grateful for the strong support of return buyers after selling a Hereford bull for $30,000 at auction in Victoria's high country.
Karoonda Park Hereford stud sold Lot 3, Karoonda Zeus S421, to Hawkesdale producers Richard and Carol McRae at its 29th annual sale on Tuesday.
Mr McRae said the bull would be used for commercial breeding, but they also bred bulls for sale.
"He's a good-framed bull with a lot of muscle," he said.
"I think that bloodline will be a good bloodline with what we've used in the past.
"We want muscle and length with good quality skin types."
Karoonda Park Hereford stud co-principal Paul Sykes said there had been strong interest in Lot 3 before the sale.
"You never know what figure they're going to go to but I knew there was some interest in him," he said.
"We used that Nascar bull from New Zealand that a few studs have used (and) this bloke probably stood up a bit better than some Nascar bulls."
The March-2021 drop bull was sired by Pute Nascar N31 and out of Karoonda Oyster Maid K477.
His Hereford Group Breedplan estimated breeding values included +8.1 kilograms birth weight, +44kg for 200-day weight, +72kg for 400-day weight, +111kg for 600-day weight, as well as +2.5 centimetres scrotal size, +5.6 square centimetres eye muscle area and -0.2 per cent intramuscular fat.
South Gippsland stock agent and long-term return buyer David Phelan, Phelan & Henderson & Co, Yarram, represented several buyers at the sale, including the McRaes and volume buyers Lorraine and George Simmons, Woodside, who bought Lots 46 and 73.
"The Simmons bought two, they wanted to buy a couple to join heifers with, and we like to buy bulls that have a good female line behind them and a good pedigree," Mr Phelan said.
"We like to buy bulls with good EBVs for milk, we're very conscious of birth weight, especially if they're going over heifers, and we like them to be painted right and be structurally correct.
"Of course, you won't find a bull that's not structurally correct (at Karoonda)."
The sale was facilitated by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Bill Wyndham & Co.
Nutrien South East studstock agent Peter Godbolt said there were many return buyers at the annual sale, and it was a very strong sale.
"The quality of the bulls was very good, typical of the Karoonda program, they had some fleshing, some muscle, good types and good skins," he said.
Mr Sykes said many bulls stayed locally with about 20 bought by high country graziers.
"We just keep trying to buy sires that have good hide and skins, and the commercially buyable cattle that people in the high country are looking for," he said.
"We're really grateful for the ongoing support, we had a lot of return buyers and it gives us confidence to carry on.
"I'm very blessed that my daughter and son-in-law have an interest, and children, and that's why we carry on as well."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
