Stock & Land
Home/News

Karoonda Herefords sells to Hawkesdale buyers at its annual sale

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karoonda Park Hereford stud at Gelantipy has sold Lot 3 to Hawkesdale producers for $30,000. Picture supplied

*50 of 64 bulls sold to $30,000, av $10,200

A Gelantipy beef stud owner says he feels grateful for the strong support of return buyers after selling a Hereford bull for $30,000 at auction in Victoria's high country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.