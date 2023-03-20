Stock & Land
Home/News

Quarterway Angus sees several volume buyers take home new bulls

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*59 of 61 bulls sold to $21,000, av $9339

The top-priced bull, Quarterway Scott

REPEAT volume buyers underpinned a near total clearance at Quarterway Angus, Lyndurst, Scottsdale, Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.