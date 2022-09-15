Repeat buyers who were looking for quality Angus bulls were spoiled for choice during Tasmanian stud Quarterway Angus' on-property spring bull sale on Thursday.
A Tasmanian buyer and cattle producer from Flinders Island shared the top-priced honours after two bulls were knocked down for $15,000, respectively.
The stud offered 46 two-year-old bulls to average $9837, and nine yearling bulls which averaged $9750.
Forty-five of the bulls 54 bulls offered sold at auction, while the remaining nine bulls were bought by clients in the minutes following the sale.
The result is a momentous occasion for Quarterway Angus stud principals Trevor and Teresa Hall, who work closely with their children Riley, Toby and Alice who are also an integral part of the operation.
"They were very even in terms of quality, breeding and figures," Mr Hall, whose parents started the stud in 1956, said.
The bulls were very well presented, they were very meaty and all had hindquarters."
Les and Noelene Lette, Scottsdale, Tas, bought the first top-priced bull, Quaterway Rufus R226, for $15,000, followed by Alex Holloway, Flinders Island, who bought Quarterway Roy R217 for the same price.
"We had some bulls that went to the mainland but it was mostly return clients who bought bulls at the sale," Mr Hall said.
"Both the top bulls were similar sort of bulls with versatile traits that would suit many types of operations."
"Given the growth period we've been through as a stud over the last few years, it's great to see the repeat clients and support from the new buyers too,"
The Poulson family, King Island, were among the volume buyers and bought five Angus bulls to a top price of $14,000.
AL Holloway also purchased three bulls in total.
Mr Lette said the bull would be joined in April 2023 to a range of mixed-age breeding females.
"He should have good calving easy and he has good figures for his growth weight and 200, 400 and 600 days," he said.
"It means we can use him on our cows or heifers and it won't matter."
Mr Lette first bought a bull from the stud in 2021 and said he had enjoyed good success with the bull so far.
"These bulls are very reasonably priced and they do the job I want very well," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
