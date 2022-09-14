Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Big money in farming methane-reducing red seaweed: Agrifutures, CommBank research

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 14 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG POTENTIAL: A handful of asparagopsis. Picture by CH4 Global.

The wheels are turning on getting commercial production up and running of the red seaweed that has the potential to dramatically reduce methane emissions when fed in rations to cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.