Performance focus lifts Quarterway bulls

QUATERWAY Angus' annual autumn bull sale at Scottsdale, Tas, peaked at $14,000 to set a new record average of $8862 for the 59 bulls sold, as clients chased high-performing genetics.

The $14,000 lead sire was not achieved until Lot 42, Quarter-Way Russell R228, and was the sole purchase by LD and NA Lette, Scottsdale.

The 19-month-old bull was praised as a strong, meaty son of NWPM42 Watteltop Moonshine M42 - a super sire the stud owns in partnership with Banquet Angus, Mortlake.

The bull recorded estimated breeding values of +2.2 for eye muscle area, +1.6 for intramuscular fat and 200, 400, and 600-day weights of +45, +85 and +103, respectively.

"This autumn's sale bulls are a credit to our breeding program," Quarterway stud co-principal Trevor Hall said.

"There are some different breeding philosophies out there - the trendy, the figure chasers, but we prefer to breed good solid, meat-producing, performance animals with eye appeal, and longevity."

Five bulls made the second-highest price of $13,000, and included Lot 30 and 35, both purchased by DL and PJ Bellinger as part of a draft of 14 bulls purchased by the Flinders Island, Tas-based cattle breeders.

Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Jock Gibson said overall it was a strong sale.

"Quarterway increased the number of bulls offered and still recorded the highest top price and highest sale average to date, so it was their most successful sale," Mr Gibson said.

"It was a large crowd of buyers who provided strong competition."

Sons of Vonn278 Banquet National N278PV were popular, and included two $13,000 bulls with Lot 2, Quarter-Way Ramsay R34, and Lot 4, Quarter-Way Ramsden R36, purchased by IF and VA Abraham, Waterhouse, Tas, and Marchington, Breadalbane, Tas.

Muirhead Enterprises, Winnaleah, Tas, acquired Lot 46 at $13,000, as well as Lot 56 for $7000.