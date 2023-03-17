MIRBOO NORTH stud Merlewood Angus has sold its top bull to a Stratford-based farm for $24,000 at its seventh autumn bull sale.
Lot 2, Merlewood Capitalist S24, went for a top price of $24,000 to G and R Maher.
Its TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +5.1 kilograms birth weight, +53kg 200-day weight, +96kg 400-day weight, +146kg 600-day weight, as well as +1.9 centimetres scrotal size, +5.7 square centimetres eye muscle area and +0.8 per cent intramuscular fat.
Rose Maher said they prioritised structure and thought the bull's feet were "perfect".
She said it would fit in very well with their current breeding objectives, which included a focus on depth, body and fertility.
Their farm is based in Stratford and has a focus on regenerative grazing.
Volume buyers, mother and son duo Sarah Fahey and Campbell Czempinski, who is an agent with Nutrien South Gipsland Livestock, were the underbidders of Lot 2, but were successful in buying three other bulls for an average of $8667.
Mr Czempinski said he thought the bulls were lovely and quiet, and travelled to the sale for their bloodlines.
"We're swapping over and needed a couple of bulls to do the job, I've bought bulls here before for other clients so I knew the stud well," he said.
Ms Fahey said they would use the bulls over commercial Angus cows.
READ MORE:
Merlewood stud principal Daniel Barrow said he felt very positive about the sale and the top bull price showed confidence in their program.
"We were confident he would fetch a strong price just by the presence he has in the pens and the capacity he has," he said.
"It's a great result and a fantastic average of $9400 in a softer market.
"We certainly had a higher turn out in buyers today.
"We concentrate on structure, docility and phenotype so that's what people come here to buy for."
Elders auctioneer Ross Milne said the autumn sale was similar to last year and it went well, with several bulls selling after the auction.
"The average was good and similar to last year," he said.
"In saying that a lot of the averages this year have been back a bit but this sale's average was similar to last year.
"The bulls are great quality, they do a good job and their client service is fantastic.
"They have a great relationship with their clients and they understand their market."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.