Mirboo North stud Merlewood Angus sold its top bull for $24,000

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:50pm
Merlewood Angus sold its top bull Lot 2, Merlewood Capitalist S24, for $24,000. Nutrien SGL agent Jack Ginnane, Elders auctioneer Ross Milne and Merlewood stud principals Anne-Marie and Daniel Barrow. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

*37 of 47 sold to $24,000, av $9416

MIRBOO NORTH stud Merlewood Angus has sold its top bull to a Stratford-based farm for $24,000 at its seventh autumn bull sale.

