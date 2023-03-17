Stock & Land
Home/News

Stellar Livestock Angus bulls head to East Gippsland, Riverina

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
March 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Carroll, Stellar Livestock, Mike Scollard, Paull & Scollard Nutrien, Albury, NSW, Julian, Stephen and Kathryn Carroll, Stellar Livestock with Wade Ivone, Nutrien Ivone Agencies, Myrtleford, and the top-priced bull. Pictures supplied

*22 of 37 bulls sold to $16,000, av $7590

A fresh rebrand, new clients and a spread of buyers across Victoria and NSW paved the way for a successful first sale for the Carroll family of Stellar Livestock on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.