Mosquitoes have proven they have another deadly weapon in their arsenal after a third Victorian has died from a confirmed case of Murray Valley encephalitis.
While authorities continue to issue warnings about the risk from last year's surprise arrival, Japanese encephalitis, today it is the MV virus which had not seen for 50 years causing the most alarm.
Victoria's Education Department is funding schools to hire contractors to spray mosquitoes and protect students in this latest wave of infections.
An elderly woman in Darwin also died from a confirmed cased of MV encephalitis last month.
The virus has been detected in sentinel chickens in WA's Pilbara, at Forbes and the Riverina in NSW with warnings issued around Australia.
Human cases of Japanese encephalitis, which is subject to a nation-wide vaccine rollout for at risk outdoor workers, are still being detected also.
The man in his 70s is the third confirmed death from Murray Valley encephalitis in Victoria.
It is believed the man may have been bitten by infected mosquitoes in the Campaspe Shire which is centred on Echuca which was hit by flooding last year.
The virus had not caused a fatality in the state since 1974.
Health experts said inland flooding had boosted mosquito numbers.
Government mosquito surveillance programs have detected the virus at Mildura, Swan Hill, Horsham, Loddon, Wodonga, Greater Bendigo, Greater Shepparton and Indigo local government areas.
Free vaccines have been made available to people living in mosquito hot spots for Japanese encephalitis around Australia.
JEV has been responsible for the deaths of at least five people around Australia.
There has been 39 human cases in Australia including - NSW 13, Queensland 2, South Australia 5 and Victoria 9.
About 70 piggeries in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia were isolated after the surprise outbreak from last year.
Authorities are also watchful for other mosquito viruses like Ross River virus, Barmah and West Nile.
People planning to holiday in at risk areas over Easter have been urged to prepare to cover up and use repellents.
