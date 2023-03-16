Seventeen workers died on Victorian roads last year, and almost 500 employees have accepted claims after facing road-related injuries.
WorkSafe Health and Safety executive director Narelle Beer said employers and workers' legal obligations included any vehicles used for work, and it was important for workplaces to have systems in place.
"Employers should consult with workers on appropriate road safety policies, procedures and instructions," she said.
"Whenever a worker is on the road as part of their role, that vehicle is considered to be their workplace.
"This applies to any vehicle being used for the purpose of work, including personal vehicles, whether the worker is being paid an allowance or not.
"This means that employers must ensure that the vehicle being used is safe and without risks to health and that drivers are appropriately licensed and trained, while workers must take reasonable care for their own health and safety and that of other road users."
About 486 workers had accepted claims for compensation after being injured in vehicle incidents while employed.
A WorkSafe statement included that most of the road-related deaths included truck and delivery drivers.
WorkSafe is aiming to reduce risks with strategies that include workplace visits, joint enforcement activity and working closely with stakeholders to encourage employers across all industries to improve safety.
"Speeding, drugs and alcohol, fatigue, and technology use or other in-vehicle distractions are all things that should be considered," Dr Beer said.
"It's also important to plan ahead to avoid any adverse road conditions which can increase the risk of serious injury or death."
Employers should ensure safe systems are in place with regular vehicle inspections and servicing, pre-operation checks, adequate training, thorough safety communication and estbalished rules and standards for safe use.
