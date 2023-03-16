Stock & Land
WorkSafe requests safety systems to protect workers on the road

March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
A WorkSafe message stated most workers killed on Victorian roads in 2022 included truck and delivery drivers. Picture supplied

Seventeen workers died on Victorian roads last year, and almost 500 employees have accepted claims after facing road-related injuries.

