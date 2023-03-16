Stock & Land
Wattlewood Angus stud had new buyers at its annual bull sale

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 10:00am
Wattlewood Angus Stud sold Lot 21, Wattlewood Stimulating S57, for a top price of $13,000 at its second annual sale yesterday. Pictured back from left are stud owner Fiona Glover, Bruce Peterson, John Glover and auctioneer Ryan Bajada. Front from left are Campbell Chempski, Anthony Delaney and Rachael Cochrane. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

*25 of 26 bulls sold to $13,000, av $6423

A LANG LANG stud's second annual sale has interested vastly different buyers, with all bulls selling on the day.

