Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Most cattle at WVLX Mortlake March store sale go for cheaper prices

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
March 16 2023 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Robust competition kept many good premium runs of weaner cattle at solid prices at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange's March store sale in Mortlake on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.