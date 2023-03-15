Stock & Land
Agents say demand for female cattle is drying up across eastern markets

By Karen Bailey, and Philippe Perez
March 15 2023
Graeme Fullgrabe, Nutrien EGL, with Jack and Meryl Reed, Delegate River, who sold 58 Herefords at Bairnsdale. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Just as the demand for young cattle has waned with the drier season, so too has the enthusiasm for breeding cows and heifers from restockers.

