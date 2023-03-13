Stock & Land
Campaspe shire accelerates the urgent repair of flood damaged roads

March 14 2023 - 7:00am
Campaspe shire council has identified 1300 sections of council owned roads that had been damaged by the floods. Picture supplied

Campaspe shire council has set up a panel of contractors, to help it accelerate the urgent repair of flood damaged roads across the region.

