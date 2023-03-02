Rural Councils Victoria - which represents communities across Victoria's 34 rural local government areas - has called for major federal roads funding reforms in its submission to a federal parliamentary inquiry.
The parliamentary inquiry is looking into the implications of severe weather events on the national regional, rural, and remote road network.
It was was set up in the wake of the recent devastating floods.
In the submission to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport the RCV has called for:
RCV chair Mary-Ann Brown said federal infrastructure minister Catherine King had recently raised the issue of road networks, which were of regional and national benefit.
"I think there is a good argument for Victoria, given how critical the road network is in terms of the economic impact, the state's strong agricultural base and its contribution to the national economy," Cr Brown said.
"Ms King also talked about things like benefits for communities - it's about that social aspect as well."
Many residents used the roads to catch up with families or attend health, and other, services.
"If the road network is not up to scratch - which it isn't - it has an impact on that as well."
She said the RCV would continue to talk about the issue until they saw some significant commitment to funding.
'It's not just Victoria that's talking about it," she said.
"The challenge for the federal government is how do they prioritise where they put their money".
RCV called for a review of the commonwealth's role in road resilience planning to ensure infrastructure could be built back to higher, climate-change-resistant standards as a matter of course.
It also asked for the creation of a proactive mitigation assessment fund so small rural councils had the resources to provide recommendations relating to disaster-prone infrastructure.
RCV also recommended that the federal government fund detailed, localised flood mapping for each council area to ensure future road projects were appropriately sited and climate resilient.
"Our submission calls for what is in effect major but entirely practical and logical reforms to federal roads funding for rural, regional and remote areas," Cr Brown said.
"The recent floods have demonstrated that rural, regional and remote communities are resilient but also extremely vulnerable.
"The commonwealth - along with local and state government - has a vital role to play in minimizing the impacts of natural disasters on rural communities".
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
