Stock & Land
Home/News

Rural Councils Victoria's road fix call to federal government

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Councils Victoria chair Councillor Mary-Ann Brown says she's hopeful the commonwealth government is listening to concerns about road funding. Picture supplied

Rural Councils Victoria - which represents communities across Victoria's 34 rural local government areas - has called for major federal roads funding reforms in its submission to a federal parliamentary inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.