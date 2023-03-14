As I get my hands back in the dirt after a trip to Adelaide for evoke AG. 2023, I've been reflecting on AgriFutures Australia's world-class agtech showcase.
With 1600 producers, investors and innovators in the room, the buzz was undeniable.
But outside of the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere, a sobering question is being debated - does Australia lead the world in agtech development, but trail sadly behind in on-farm adoption?
The catalyst for this soul searching was Tasmanian beef producer, Sam Trethewey, who suggested in a robustly debated plenary session that Australia's uptake of agtech solutions is not a problem of adoption, but of relevance.
The response from the crowd was telling.
There was some loud applause, there were some raised eyebrows and there was the odd return of serve from avid agtech users.
It was clear that Mr Trethewey had touched a raw nerve.
And I've spent much of the last fortnight puzzling over why this is.
New Edge Microbials (NEM) is a biologicals company, not an agtech one.
But Mr Trethewey's comments resonate with our experience and, I'd suggest, the experience of any company seeking to market an agricultural innovation in Australia.
Every year, NEM surveys farmers about how they feel about biologicals.
And every year, we learn that there is still some skepticism.
While the proportion is thankfully declining, some farmers still view 'biologicals' as a bit of 'black box', despite significant science being employed here and overseas to bring pragmatic well researched opportunities to farmers around the globe..
Yet, when we flip the terminology and ask them about 'rhizobia' or 'inoculants' - those same farmers are all for it.
The relevance of NEM's products to their production and profit objectives becomes obvious, and they buy our products.
So, I absolutely agree that relevance matters to adoption.
But time does, too.
NEM now commands about 55 per cent of the inoculants market for legume production in Australia, but our 'overnight success' was 20 years in the making.
Years that we spent developing scientific partnerships, building supply chains and production facilities, developing products, testing the market, engaging customers - and delivering the results that build credibility.
But time is money, so the adage goes.
And that's why events like evoke AG. are so critical.
The agricultural sector faces urgent problems, and we need solutions more urgently than 20 years from now.
To have global agritech investors representing more than $460 billion in capital under one roof is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity start-ups need to speed up their development roadmap and accelerate adoption.
I've been a farmer for long enough to appreciate that agtech, and innovation more broadly, is a spectrum.
At one end, we have solutions that were ground-breaking 40 years ago.
But now these are are commonplace tools that we couldn't do without, such as GPS-assisted sowing.
And at the other end, we have out-of-the-box solutions that will change the way we produce food - such as precision pollination, or pumping oxygen into irrigation water.
These are solutions that evoke AG. champions.
And, as more farmers adopt cutting-edge solutions, the faster we will see change as an industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.