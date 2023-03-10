Stock & Land
Northern Victoria Resource Manager announces interstate water trade

Updated March 10 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:16am
The Resource Manager for northern Victoria Dr Mark Bailey has announced an easing of interstate trade restrictions and the latest "risk of spill" estimates. Picture supplied

The Resource Manager for northern Victoria has announced a small volume of interstate water trade can now take place.

