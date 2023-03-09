Stock & Land
Home/News

Plenty of water available but demand likely to push up opening prices

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The southern Murray-Darling Basin tracked some of its highest rainfall and inflow totals on record in the tail end of 2022. Picture by Mark Jesser

Although irrigation dams are full, producers seeking to buy temporary water might be in for a shock when it comes to opening prices, says one leading broker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.