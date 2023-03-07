Restockers, feedlotters and bullock fatteners clashed at the rails on Tuesday during the annual Benambra weaner sale.
Agents yarded 1503 cattle, consisting mainly of Herefords, along with several pens of Charolais.
Competition from northern feedlotters and southern Victorian bullock fatteners and restockers underpinned the market, despite prices continuing to fall several-hundred dollars compared to the same sale in 2022.
Benambra brothers Ray and Max Pendergast sold the dearest weaner pen of the sale with 14 Herefords, 10 months, knocked down for $1810 a head.
The pair sold 68 mixed-sex Herefords including six heifers for $1310 and 10 heifers for $1260.
RG & AH Faithfull sold 24 steers for $1750 and 29 steers for $1500, as well as the top-priced pen of 25 heifers for $1380 and 22 for $1360.
The top heifer pen was bought by Darren Askew, Mokoan Livestock, Benalla, for a breeder in north-east Victoria.
Russell and Steph Cornall, Benambra, were awarded the Herefords Australia best-presented steer pen with 26 cattle which sold for $1650.
The Cornalls sold 150 mixed-sex cattle including 24 steers for $1550 and 22 heifers for $1160.
The sale started with two pens of spring 2021-drop Herefords, including six cattle consigned by AJ & JM Neilson which made $1830, and 20 steers offered by Beloka Pastoral which sold for $2090.
Pat Cleary, Elders, Moss Vale, NSW, was among the volume buyers again, securing 114 steers for Willinga Park, Yass, NSW, which feeds cattle on grass for one of the major supermarkets.
Mr Cleary bought more than 100 cattle during the Hinnomunjie sale earlier that morning.
Bernard and Jenny Carroll, Hinnomunjie, were among a select group of graziers to offer a consignment of Charolais calves.
The draft of 104 steers and heifers, 10 months, included 18 steers which made $1750, 15 steers for $1480, and 17 steers which were knocked down for $1450.
The Carrolls also sold 22 heifers for $1300 and 16 heifers for $1140.
Peter and Sue Soutter, Benambra, sold 50 Hereford heifers including a pen of 22 for $1200.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said prices retracted across the yarding, particularly on the lighter end of cattle.
"I think we had a very good sale along the front lane with our feature pens of cattle," he said.
"Lighter cattle were tougher to sell but a good rain could certainly improve that.
"In the end, the cattle job isn't what it was three months ago, but the prices for cattle met expectations."
KW & JA Pendergast sold 20 Hereford steers for $1740.
AG & SM Pendergast sold 20 steers for $1700 and 37 steers for $1630.
DJ Tomkins sold 16 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers for $1600.
WA Pendergast & Sons sold 29 Hereford steers for $1620 and 26 heifers for $1120.
BR & Est of LE Pendergast sold 22 steers for $1720 and 20 steers for $1410.
Clive and Di Anderson, Benambra, sold 56 Herefords, including 21 steers for $1550 and 15 steers for $1180.
AG & SM Pendergast sold 12 heifers for $1300.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
