Stock & Land
Home/News
Updated

Benambra Herefords sell to strong demand during the 83rd Mountain Calf Sales

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russ Cornall, Benambra, with Elders Victorian livestock manager Matt Tinkler. Mr Cornall and his wife, Steph, sold 150 Herefords at Benambra, including the Herefords Australia best-presented steer pen.

Restockers, feedlotters and bullock fatteners clashed at the rails on Tuesday during the annual Benambra weaner sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.