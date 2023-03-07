The second of the Mountain Calf sale of the day at Omeo, which predominantly sold Angus and Black Baldy breeds, continued the softer trend of prices seen at the earlier Hinnomunjie sale but sold dearer then that overall.
Agents yarded 2556 cattle at the Omeo showgrounds, in a sale that began with grown heavier steers, including a pen of 10 Angus steers from vendor Randers sold for $1800 a head.
David Hill, Elders Livestock Omeo said much of the sale was selling to expectations.
"There was cattle which I would say were around 450 kilograms making around $1750 to $1800 which converts to 410 cents a kilogram," he said.
"That's what most cattle are making everywhere and how the industry sits at the moment."
But he did say there was common understanding between agents and vendors on where the cattle market is at right now.
"I think we have had a really successful sale with the expectations being pretty realistic," Mr Hill said.
"The best of the heifers did well too with top prices at $1600 and nothing under $900, people would have been reasonably happy there."
While cattle were not officially weighed at Omeo as facilities are not available, much competition focused on the heavier steers, with many buyers either keeping cattle local.
A number of Goulburn Valley and Gippsland buyers also showed interest with buyers from Gundagai, NSW present while feedlotters snapped up some of the heavier cattle.
D & M Plowman, Cobungra sold 22 Angus for $1810 and 28 pens sold for $1770.
The sale also had a good run 81 heavier steers from Dawn-Raine, with the top price of that run being 30 Angus steers sold for $1800.
C & D Anderson sold 20 Angus steers for $1740 while most other pens in that heavier Angus run settled around $1650.
The first run of Black Baldys settled around that mark, with D J Tomkins selling nine Black Baldys for $1640.
Second runs of lighter spring drop weaner Angus steers sold cheaper with Omeo vendor Crisp Livestock selling 44 Angus weaner steers for $1500.
C & D Anderson also sold a run of 61 Angus for $1500 in that portion of the sale.
Vendor Christopher Connley, Rosevale Pastoral, Benambra, who yarded over 150 cattle sold a pen of 42 Black Baldy steers said he was pleased despite the softer prices.
"Prices are simply where the market's at, and things are definitely back from last year," Mr said.
"Everyone is in the same boat, and everyone is trying to keep money coming, and really that's the name of the game."
Mr Connley said the wet winter and spring had influenced his own hay season, which on ly finished in February, which he said was "unheard of".
"Calves just haven't had the warmth to grow with the damp spring that we had, but there's plenty of hay around and we are looking forward to this year," he said.
As the sale went on, prices continued to drop, with agents working hard sometimes to even get to the $1000 mark for the lightest of cattle.
Of the heifers, Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, did well selling a pen of 24 Angus heifers for $1610, while 72 Angus heifers sold by Meringo Pastoral got to $1600.
Dawn-Raine also did well in the heifer section, selling a pen of 47 Black Baldy heifers for $1530.
Mr Hill said the Mountain Calf sales represented a great tradition in the area.
"The sales, around 80 odd years ago were based on the high plains, which doesn't traditionally happen now, but that tradition within families are well held, and some of those programs have kept going through many generations," he said.
