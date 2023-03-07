Stock & Land
Home/News
Updated

Angus and Black Baldy prices soften at second Mountain Calf sale of the day in Omeo

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second of the Mountain Calf sale of the day at Omeo, which predominantly sold Angus and Black Baldy breeds, continued the softer trend of prices seen at the earlier Hinnomunjie sale but sold dearer then that overall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.