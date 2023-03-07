Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Hinnomunjie Mountain Calf Sale prices ease as Herefords, Angus go under hammer

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High country cattle prices experienced a powerful correction in the opening lanes of the first Mountain Calf Sale at Hinnomunjie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.