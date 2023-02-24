Not a single motorbike or ute can be found in Russ Cornall's paddocks when he musters cattle.
It's not because of the environmental effects or hilly terrain, but due to his belief low-stress stock handling techniques - and the benefits of horses in day-to-day farming - gives his cattle a premium at the saleyard.
"When I sell the cattle, if they're already quiet when the buyers take them home, then they should start performing straight away," he said.
The 37-year-old believes the hard work and extra time to saddle up the likes of his stock horse, Archer, will pay off in the long-term, and allows him to go about his business in an almost one-man operation.
His wife, Steph Cornall, also plays a pivotal role in the operation, where they join 750 breeders across autumn and spring calving intervals.
What makes the Cornall's story even more unique is the amount of leased country they run their cattle on.
"About eight years ago we did a walk-in, walk-out lease on all of our in-laws' country and then it wasn't viable as a standalone business so we've added to that to try and build scale," Mr Cornall said.
"In total, we probably have our cattle on 2250 hectares, and of that we own about 200 hectares."
Their operation includes their home block at Benambra and another property at Perry Bridge and leased land at Omeo, Cobungra and Benambra, while other herds of cattle are on agistment throughout Gippsland.
"I find using horses all the time keeps the cattle quiet and that means I can run the whole breeding herd by myself," he said.
"A lot of people use dogs and vehicles, and of course you can get cattle in with them, but it tends to stir the cattle up, particularly breeders with calves.
"When they're in the yards, and you've saved time by running out after them with dogs of vehicles, you lose that time in the yards later, so I find for the sake of the time it takes to trailer a horse and muster, I save that time later."
Working dogs are also not used in the operation.
"A couple of times a year I can end up with mobs of a couple of hundred weaners, and it means I can handle them by myself just with the horse and move them up and down the road," Mr Cornall said.
"It's all about educating cattle, and they do that in the northern industry, because people wouldn't dream of letting them out until they've been tailed and educated."
All together, the Cornalls have about 15 horses, which include broodmares and foals.
"We teach the cattle to run through the yards while they're getting yard weaned, and after I let them out I teach them to block up, push along fence lines and not to break out and run as a mob," he said.
"It takes a few hours each time you let a mob of weaners out, but whatever time you spend educating them, it saves you tenfold in not having to chase cattle that scatter all over the paddock each time you move them."
The low-stress stock handling techniques were learned during his time working on cattle stations owned by Heytesbury Cattle Company in the northern territory.
He said more farmers in the south should consider implementing similar techniques.
"Horses are the right tool for the job in my opinion, especially when you're running cattle on a big scale and in some rough country," he said.
The Cornalls will sell about 120 Hereford steers at the Benambra weaner sale, including 30 weaner heifers, nine to 11 months, as will as 25 mixed-sex Black Baldies and another 25 older Hereford heifers, 15 months.
The bloodlines of the calves are from four principle studs; Mawarra, Sugarloaf, Warragundi and Karoonda.
"I'm going into the sale with realistic expectations and I don't think anyone believes it's going to be what it was last year," Mr Cornall said.
"Most of our cattle go to repeat buyers, including our bigger steers which are usually bought by a feedlot."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
