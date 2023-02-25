High country farmer Brendan Ah Sam is not quite sure what to make of the state of Victoria's cattle market, but knows last year's result was one for the record books.
The Omeo grazier set the record in March 2022 for the dearest pen of 10-month-old heifers, knocked down for $2900 a head, followed by the top of his steer portion which sold to $2700.
"It was incredible," he said.
Mr Ah Sam and his wife Tracey will sell 180 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex calves, 10 months, including 80 heifers at the Omeo Hereford sale on March 8.
Their steer portion averaged $2480 last year, and with an easing of young cattle prices across the eastern seaboard in recent months, Mr Ah Sam has realistic expectations about the strength of beef prices, but hopes return and loyal buyers will be out in force again.
"It was the perfect storm because we had good rains up north after a prolonged dry spell, a good market going into the US and domestically, and that meant demand fell together," he said.
"The US is in drought now so they're killing a lot of their own beasts, and we're yet to know what will happen with the north after widespread flooding.
"We also expect southern buyers, including those from South Gippsland, to be a bit dubious, particularly if they bought steers for around $2500 a head last year given the profit margin has fallen."
A dry spell in the weather in recent weeks has also dried out many of Mr Ah Sam's paddocks on the back of an unusually wet and long winter.
"It wasn't the fact it was cold, it was the fact it was wet and the cows had nowhere dry to lay and that reflected in the performance of the calves," he said.
"The cattle have certainly picked up now with the drier weather and have punched the weight on quite quickly since the grass has really hardened up."
The Ah Sam's operation includes about 400 breeders in the Omeo district.
"I'll retain about 60 heifers this year, and last year we kept 70 heifers so that will make it about 200 heifers we've retained in the last three years," he said.
"The calves have a thick skin and having the Shorthorn-cross over them, it gives you the extra milk for the vealers and we find they milk a lot harder than the pure Herefords.
"We've found they've made a good cross and get a hairier coat which suits our harsh winters."
The fourth-generation farmer said return buyers would likely be the strength of the market.
"Our steers usually go to the same buyer each year, but with heifers it's completely unknown," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
