The Victorian wool industry has either experienced or are planning to expect a surge of new student applicants for courses in the last year.
Student applications for shearing courses have surged in the last year while other courses are working around the clock to set up new courses to meet demand in the industry.
Executive officer of Shearer Woolhandler Training Glenn Haynes said the number of new trainees has been gradually going up since 2019.
"It changed the shearing model in Victoria to be a five day course rather than a ten day course and the content of the course was aimed to get people work ready and have the skills to be a wool handler, a crutcher or a basic shearer, and were employable when they got out of the course,"
The latest intake in the last year had 139 students now take part in shearing fulltime, compared to less than 30 in 2019 which Me Haynes credits to those changes in the courses, in addition to the implementation of a wool harvesting program.
"I would call it shearing Tinder, where we would set up young people up who didn't know where they were going or were scared to ring contractors," he said.
"It just made common sense ... thinking about trying to set young people up with a contractor in a good working environment.
"So I think from there what we saw happen was more people getting jobs, and then saw people retention rates go from 30 per cent to up to 70 per cent."
Mr Haynes believes publicity over shearer shortages has also helped but simple word of mouth has attracted young shearers to the industry.
It's had such an impact that shearer courses have been booked out until July.
"Many of these young students are also telling their mates that they've gone into the industry and are being paid well, are shearing 100 sheep after three weeks," Mr Hayes said.
"They are also telling their friends that it's pretty easy to get a job in this industry right now and that has a flow on effect with us have this big demand of people interested in a career."
Shearing is not the only job in the wool industry seeing a boom.
South West TAFE have also been planning to deliver a wool classing course starting in early March at Maroona near Ararat, while other courses based in Mortlake and Hamilton are being planned for later this year.
A course is at Glenormiston College is also a possibility if demand is there.
South West TAFE wool classing teacher Stuart MacPherson said there were plenty of well-paid job opportunities for experienced people to work as a wool classer.
Federal government initiatives have now included wool classing as a priority area to skill up new trainees, who will now receive a financial benefits of up to $1250 paid every six months for a maximum of two years, up to a total value of $5,000.
He said employers are also becoming receptive to the growing amount of trainees, with a wage subsidy to employers of those who employ wool classers, set at 10 per cent of the apprentice's wage in the first year.
"There is a lot of demand from contractors and farmers who are constantly looking for good wool classers," Mr MacPherson said.
"It's very hard to find wool classers, especially those of the right calibre who are performing at the required level."
He said courses are a combination of both theory and practical work and need to be completed for students to get their ticket.
Students could be in the course for up to 18 months, but those wanting to fast track their studies can complete the course in nine months if they "have the time and are committed to doing the book work."
"Practical skills are important but classers also need a good theory component as well," he said.
Wool classer and teacher Sherri Symons, said there is currently a very high demand for wool classers.
She completed the South West TAFE course about 15 years ago and said it inspired her to travel across Australia in the role, and will be undertaking training herself to meet demand in the region.
"There is a desperate need for contractors to find good classers," she said.
"I frequently get phone calls asking me to do it but I have to tell them I'm now teaching the next generation of wool classers."
She said wool classing had many "amazing" benefits.
"Once you get into the industry and start wool classing, the number of amazing people you meet along the way is phenomenal and it can lead to a lot of career opportunities, especially for young people," she said.
