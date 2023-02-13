Stock & Land
Prime Angus sells top cow for more than $45,000 in first dispersal

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated February 13 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 2:15pm
Prime Beeac Q57, sold as part of the first stage of the complete female dispersal, went to NSW stud Ashgrove Angus for $45,500. Picture sold.

*Total clearance of 87 of 87 females sold to $45,500, av $8310

PRIME Angus stud, Warrenbayne, is off to a flying start with the first stage of its dispersal sale achieving a top price of more than $45,000, in what was a total clearance.

