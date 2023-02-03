Stock & Land
Stock & Land Beef Week day eight photos - western Victoria and south-east SA

Bryce Eishold
Jess Parker
Andrew Miller
By Bryce Eishold, Jess Parker, and Andrew Miller
· February 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Twenty-seven beef studs across far western Victoria and south-east SA took part in the final day for Stock & Land Beef Week in 2023.

