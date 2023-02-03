Twenty-seven beef studs across far western Victoria and south-east SA took part in the final day for Stock & Land Beef Week in 2023.
The studs included Brama, Caladenia, Cara Park, Chalon, Ebenezer Park, Gambier Red, Major, Mount Gambier, Rellum Farms, Bassano, Boonaroo, Eloora, Emigrace, Glenfern and Grangeburn.
Kurra-Wirra, Melville/Melville Park, Mavstar/Mavgold, Moora, Morgiana, Nampara, Pathfinder, Taronga, Weeran, Wild Bear and Wilkah also took part.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
