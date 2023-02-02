Close to 30 studs across western and south-western Victoria took part in the second last day of Stock & Land Beef Week for 2023.
Studs from Horsham in the north to Colac in the south took part in day seven.
The studs included Alto, Banquet, Barwidgee, Claremont, Ennerdale, Francs, Kookaburra, Langi Kal Kal, Jaclinton, Mount Difficult, Mount William, Murdeduke, Nampara, Otway Felix, Pelican Rise, PJ Cattle Co, Red Pocket, Tanybryn Park, Spring Run, Tee Jay, Te Mania, Tooronga, Turanga, Weatherly, Willoughby, Whiteline and Yarram Park.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
