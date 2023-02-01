Stock & Land
Home/News

Proposed Somerton Intermodal road-rail terminal raises eyebrows

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions are being raised about the proposed Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT) in Melbourne's north, touted as the largest in Australia. Picture supplied.

Doubts have been cast on the proposed Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT) in Melbourne's north touted as the largest in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.