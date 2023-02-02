Primary producers and agricultural enthusiasts are encouraged to share photos from the land which highlight why they love where they live.
First-time contributor Laura Poyner shared a photo this week of her husband Reece Poyner, Poyner Farms, at Nullawil in the state's north-west.
Regular photographer and mixed farmer Tracey Kruger also features with a harvest shot taken at Tarrington.
"These are also some farewell shots of Mitch Jackson who is moving north in the coming weeks, and taking his excellent header driving skills with him," she said.
"He will be missed."
Mia Mia farmer Martin Fasso sent in a photo of a curious calf at his family's central Victorian farm.
Would you like your agriculture photo from around the farm or industry included in Stock & Land?
Send your photo to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
