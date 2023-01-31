Southern NSW and northern Victorian beef cattle studs opened their gates on day five of Stock & Land Beef Week as the annual eight-day event passed the halfway mark.
The studs on day five included Beggan Hill, Challambi, Dunoon, Eurimbla, Garren Park, Glenellerslie, Flemington, Kirraweena, Glenholme, Hicks Beef, Injemira, Ko Angus, Reiland, Rennylea, Sugarloaf Creek, Table Top, Talgoona, Yarawa South, Wirruna Yavenvale and Yukon Park.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2023, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, tweet us via @StockandLand on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.