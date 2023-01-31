Stock & Land
Hunters urge Game Management Authority to confirm duck shooting season dates

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Victorian duck hunters are calling for certainty regarding dates for the state's 2023 duck hunting season. Picture by Jason South.

The secretary of the Victorian Duck Hunters Association is confident the duck hunting season will go ahead this year, but has urged authorities to confirm dates and conditions for hunters as soon as possible.

Journalist

