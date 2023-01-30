Stock & Land
A third road-rail intermodal terminal has been proposed for Melbourne

Updated January 30 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:24am
Containers being transported to the Port of Melbourne by rail. Picture supplied.

The state and federal governments have welcomed significant private sector investment in the third road-rail intermodal freight terminal planned for Melbourne's north and west.

