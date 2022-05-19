Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

New Altona rail freight facility aims to shift freight off roads

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW FACILITY: SCT says new cross-dock facilities, an expanded container hard-stand and rail-siding extension at Altona are expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Work has begun on a new $25 million interstate road-rail freight facility in Altona, after funding from the federal and state governments and investment from private provider SCT Logistics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.