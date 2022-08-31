The Victorian government's rail freight upgrade priorities have been questioned by Victorian Farmers Federation Grains Group president Ash Fraser.
The government has announced works completed by V/Line have seen rail higher tonnage capacity for the four grain terminals on the Shepparton to Tocumwal broad-gauge freight network.
The works now mean 19 to 20 tonne axle-load (TAL) rolling stock can run on the line.
Freight Minister Melissa Horne said upgrades included increasing the depth of crushed rock (ballast) supporting the tracks, to assessing and upgrading culverts and bridges on high-use corridors, making it possible to carry heavier loads.
"We're investing heavily in new track, new sleepers and new ballast on lines in north and north-west Victoria, particularly those that handle grain and will benefit most from higher axle loads," Ms Horne said.
Rail freight operator Pacific National chief executive Paul Scurrah said the line was a vital link in Victoria's supply chain
"It ensures Pacific National can continue to move large grain volumes by trains to the Port of Melbourne," Mr Scurrah said.
"As the largest hauler of grain and agricultural products, regional exports, and bulk goods on the eastern seaboard, Pacific National has moved more than 200,000 tonnes of grain on this line over the past 12-months, which is equivalent to removing more than 3,700 trucks off Victoria's road network."
But Mr Fraser said while rail upgrades were welcome, the Shepparton to Tocumwal line carried only a small amount of grain, when compared with lines in the Mallee and Wimmera.
The government said across Victoria and southern New South Wales, one-million tonnes of grain was moved to port from 29 active grain sites, including Tocumwal, on the freight rail network from July 2021 to April this year.
"Whilst we welcome any investment in rail freight, in any part of the state, the western parts of Victoria (the Wimmera and Mallee) are in absolute urgent need of funding as well," Mr Fraser said.
He said 200,000 tonnes of grain was "a pittance".
"There's more than that sitting in single sites in the Wimmera and Mallee - they [the government] probably needs to to look at its priorities," he said.
The government's announcement follows one in March 2018 of a $9 million upgrade of the line, north of Shepparton.
V/Line completed improvement works near Numurkah, including the replacement of 30,000 timber sleepers as well as maintenance works on five level crossings and mud hole removal.
On its Regional Rail Revival website, the government has also said the $10 Shepparton Rail Freight Planning Study is under way, aiming to maximise the benefits for both freight and passenger services.
It comes as VFF Transport and Infrastructure Committee chair Ryan Milgate called on the state government to implement an agricultural freight strategy.
"Obviously the Tocumwal line upgrade is welcome, but we need to know where it fits, in the overall scheme of things," he said.
Mr Milgate said the VFF wanted the government to take a "deep dive" into what freight was coming from where, how and why and where it was going
"We want to use to that information to guide our infrastructure and road and rail asks, into the future," Mr Milgate said.
"Just asking for projects by themselves is a bit like eating an elephant, you can eat it one bite at a time or you can understand where all the freight flows are so we can prioritise projects for the future.
"I don't think anyone, us included, understands were the freight flows are so we need to have a good hard look at the issue."
He said the Western Australian government had carried out a study on grain transport, providing a model for the VFF and government.
The government's current freight strategy did not appear to cover such issues as horticulture, from Gippsland and Mildura, he said.
"We are asking the government to do this study, this is our idea but we want them to do it," he said.
There had been a positive response from government, so far, he said.
"It's just a matter of someone coming up with the money, and the will to do it," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
