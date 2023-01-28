Attention turned to cattle studs in South and West Gippsland on Saturday as 12 properties across the region opened their gates for day two of Stock & Land Beef Week.
From Nar Nar Goon in the west to Dawson in the east and Inverloch in the south, spectators were out in force to assess the next progeny of Gippsland bulls.
Breeds showcased included Angus, Hereford, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Limousin and Simmental, while studs which opened their gates included Blackjack, Bowman, Chester, Doben Park, Hillridge Farm, Fernleigh, Merlewood, Mt Ararat, Tarwin, South Kolora, Raedean Reds and Wattlewood and Willack.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
