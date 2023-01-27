Stock & Land
Adameluca Angus stud will display exciting new genetics at open day

January 28 2023 - 7:00am
Adameluca Angus stud principal Sam Trovatello, Kyneton, is gearing up to show some new genetics at his Stock & Land Beef Week open day.

Some exciting new Angus genetics will be on display during Stock & Land Beef Week from Adameluca Angus stud, Kyneton.

