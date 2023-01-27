Some exciting new Angus genetics will be on display during Stock & Land Beef Week from Adameluca Angus stud, Kyneton.
Owned by Sam and Sandra Trovatello and managed by Barry Godbolt, the stud has continued to consistently progress its herd using top Australian and US bulls since its establishment 10 years ago.
"When we are making our selections, we look at both phenotype and Breedplan data to ensure we are meeting our objectives," Mr Godbolt said.
"We do artificial insemination with US bulls and back up with Australian-bred sires to get the best of both worlds."
Adameluca will take 46 of its sale bulls to display at Stock & Land Beef Week before its on-property sale in late February.
The stud has participated in the event every year since its inception as a means of showcasing its seedstock.
Mr Godbolt said the event was the ideal avenue for commercial producers to be able to compare what was available on the market in one place and catch up with stud owners and other industry stakeholders to discuss breeding, trends, production and markets.
He said this year's line up was exceptional and very even in quality.
It will be the first time visitors will be able to see the stud's progeny from US bulls SS Brickyard and Varilek Geddes.
"These are both big, smooth, easy-doing, young bulls with a balanced set of Estimated Breeding Values," Mr Godbolt said.
He said they would also be displaying their first progeny from Australian-bred Ardrossan Momentus, as well as cows and calves from Milwillah Slideshow.
Milwillah Slideshow was bought by Adameluca last year for $130,000.
Mr Godbolt said this bull came from a great breeding program that Adameluca had had much previous success with.
"This bull comes from an outstanding herd," he said.
"We've had great success with Milwillah Elsom H283 progeny in the past.
"We admire the performance of the bull, the carcase quality, perfect structural score for feet and legs and his good spread of data.
"We were looking for a bull with power, good bone and length."
Mr Godbolt said they believed Milwillah Slideshow would provide an outcross that would complement their cow herd and a number of breeding programs.
"We have put him over a broad range of cows, using him in AI programs and naturally," he said.
"We will have his calves on display at Beef Week and will look at selling semen down the track."
Also at Stock & Land Beef Week will be progeny from Adameluca's foundation bulls, including those sourced from Granite Ridge, Sandy Acres, Te Mania, and embryos from the US' Schaff Angus Valley.
Mr Godbolt said he and the Trovatello family had a passion for the Angus breed due to its marketability, adaptability to a range of climates, body structure and all-round performance.
"Angus cattle are sound and functional for any commercial beef operation," he said.
In its decade of operation, Adameluca has had a strong set of core breeding objectives, including breed average birth weight EBVs, above breed average growth EBVs, good intramuscular fat and good eye muscle area.
It has been making solid genetic gains in these key profit-driving traits for its clients.
Being a relatively small operation of 100 breeding cows on 240 hectares, he said there was scope to be highly selective when selecting future stud sires.
