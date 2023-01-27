A passion for Shorthorns which started when his grandmother ran them has turned into a full-time enterprise and stud for Krowera's Bob Rogers.
Mr Rogers, wife Karen and daughter Brooke run Chester Shorthorns in the rolling hill country between Loch and Wonthaggi in South Gippsland.
A registered stud, the Rogers have had success in selling bulls to fellow breeders, as well as local dairy farmers, as they seek to raise the profile of the breed.
Mr and Mrs Rogers - whose deep support of the breed is evident - are proud to point out Shorthorns were one of the first purebred cattle imported into Australia.
Several cows, which originated from north-east England were brought to NSW in 1800.
Founded in 2010, the Rogers started Chester more as a hobby than a farming enterprise.
After buying a property and 5 hectares of land as a weekend retreat, "we got serious about farming", Mr Rogers said.
"We just bought some animals to eat the grass, one of those was a Shorthorn, and we liked its maternal instincts and colour," he said.
It then turned out his grandmother, Alvie Beard, originally from Jumbunna, ran Shorthorns and milked them as a child.
She died two years ago, aged 99.
So the Rogers did some research and Mr Rogers said they headed to Caskiben, Carisbrook, to buy a few.
"When we bought the first animals from Caskiben he said 'here's the papers', so we set up a stud," he said.
"It just evolved from there.
"We decided once we were going to do it, we would do it properly."
Mrs Rogers said Chester still had one of the foundation cows they had purchased from Caskiben.
Now the family runs 210 cattle on two properties, over 133 hectares at Krowera and 56 hectares at Poowong North.
He admitted Shorthorns were not as popular in southern Victoria as they were in northern NSW and Queensland.
"You have to work at it, but we find a lot of interest in the Shorthorn breed once people become aware of it," he said.
"People who have bought our animals typically come back."
The Rogers aimed to introduce Shorthorn genetics into Angus and Hereford herds, which predominate in the region, as well as selling bulls and females for dairy beef.
But one of the Rogers' main interests is stud sales, with Chester seeking bulls from the top Shorthorn bloodlines in Australia to improve their herd, sourcing sires from as far away as South Australia, NSW and Queensland.
"We find it interesting to bring together different bloodlines and see what you can get," Mr Rogers said.
"Every animal is measured at birth and weighed regularly.
"You can see the growth rates and you can see what works and what doesn't.
"It's really around quality."
As they expanded, the Rogers bought bulls and females from Marellan, Gindie, Qld, and Royalla, Yeoval, NSW, as well as Sprys, Maxwell, NSW.
The stud currently uses four stud bulls from Royalla, Bayview, Minlaton, SA, Futurity, Baradine, NSW, and one its own home-grown sires.
Semen had also been procured from Jungels Shorthorn Farm, North Dakota, US, and Saskvalley Shorthorns, Canada, as well as an Argentinian bull.
The genetics included those from JSF Big Ticket, a homozygous polled roan bull, which Mr Rogers said produced exceptional calves.
Big Ticket was a direct son of dam KL Gold Rose, one of the most prominent females in the history of the breed.
He said Saskvalley Yesterday was producing calves with shape and structure.
"We always wanted to have animals that had good fertility and calving ease," he said.
"You make your money because of the quality of the animal and their growth rates.
"Calving ease, fertility, good temperament and growth rates, the performance traits, are the things we started with and what we continue to focus on."
He said most sales were to local producers.
"A number of bulls have gone to Friesian dairy herds," Mrs Rogers said.
Females were sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf, just before two-years-old and their first calf.
"We advertised some privately, they sold very quickly and people were very happy with them," she said.
"People were getting two-for-one animals."
Steers were sold through the Leongatha yards.
Mr Rogers said the joy was in breeding "really good animals".
"We are happy to sell at a good price, we want the people who buy our animals to be happy with them and obviously say good things about the breed," he said.
He said Chester ran 20-25 cows to each have single mating, "so you know who the females are in calf to".
The stud has a split calving herd, dropping calves in spring and autumn.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.