Almost 150 beef studs across Victoria, NSW and SA will take part in Stock & Land Beef Week in 2023 as cattle properties across southern NSW and eastern Victoria opened their gates for the event's first day.
Stud principals will showcase their studstock over the next eight days during the prominent event which has now entered its third generation of showcasing cattle properties across southern Australia.
Stock & Land Beef Week chairman John Adams said the event initially started in 1992.
"Over that time, we have experienced drought, floods, fires and of course COVID-19, a significant challenge in itself," Mr Adams said.
"This year has seen a significant increase in the number of participants, a 22 per cent increase on 2022, with a 17pc increase in the number of properties that have chosen to be part of it.
"Almost all properties that participated in 2022 have chosen again to enter in 2023."
Roaming reporters from Stock & Land visited the 11 studs which opened their gates on day one.
The studs included Charellen, Karoonda, Josslyn, Mawarra Genetics, Mundook, Newcomen, Nunniong, Leawood, Sharinda, Wanrua and Warringa.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
