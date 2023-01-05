Prices at Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange's opening weaner sale for 2023 were back at least $150 to $200 a head on the last weaner sale held at the same venue in early December.
This came as no surprise to most of the vendors of the 3242 head yarding or agents given the drop in the prime cattle market.
There was plenty of weight in the largely February to April drop steers, although there were only a few pens which weighed more than 400 kilograms.
This included the sale topping pen of 24 Angus from JD&JM Skeer, which sold for $4.78/kg or $2053.
The Stoney Point bloods,which were EU-accredited, weighed 429.58kg.
Powerscourt Pastoral, Robe. also offered an outstanding run of 80 February drop, EU accredited, Pathfinder blood Angus.
The tops of these 21 438.8kg made $1970, while another 21 weighing 425.48kg made $1950.
Elders Hamilton, Vic account Koolomurt Pastoral, Coleraine, Vic, was the buyer of both pens.
Donald Brown & Co, Keppoch, was also among the high prices receiving $1940 for the sale's opening pen.
These 27 March and April drop, Hazeldean and Bull Oak Well blds weighed 436kg and sold to J&F Australia.
Glendoon Pastoral, Binnum, also had a top run of 77 Sterita Park and JB Angus bld steers.
The heaviest 23, 421kg which had been weaned in November, made $1850, also to J&F Australia.
CD&JL Muster Family Trust, Mundulla received $1930 for 23 January/February drop, Granite Ridge and Bull Oak Well blds. They were 412kg.
Elders Lucindale branch manager and auctioneer Ronnie Dix said prices were back about $200 compared to the last Naracoorte sale in December 2022 but this could be back up to $300 a head on some of the heavier cattle. J&F Australia was the sole exporter that bought.
"The job still had to come back from where it was because the kill price and the meat market is still coming back," he said.
"You have to buy to a margin and what we bought last we made nothing, people may say they made $200 to $300 but they really didn't by the time you do the costs."
Mr Dix said 350kg steers were making $1600-$1650 which he expected buyers could make money on but it was "still a gamble".
TDC Livestock & Property director Rob Handbury noted that it was a "terrific quality yarding" but quoted prices $150-$200 a head back on the last Naracoorte weaner sale in early December.
He said the majority of cattle in the yarding were 300kg to 420kg and made between $1560 and $1850.
"There weren't a lot of steers under 300kg, if they were they were getting over $5/kg but that mid (weight) range changed hands from $4/30/lg to $4.70/kg," he said.
Naracoorte will hold its heifer weaner sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am with 1800 heifers expected to be yarded.
