Feature weaner sales have kicked off for 2023 and while Wodonga are well into their set of sales, Colac saleyards held their Birregurra Premier Weaner Sale for 2023 on Wednesday.
Bidding was spirited from the galleries, while plenty of vendors were out and about checking how much their cattle were going for.
Read the full sale report from Wednesday here: Colac agents and vendors pleased with feature weaner sale, despite lower weights.
Weaner sales in south-west Victoria continue today in Mortlake with the first of their two weaner sales on Thursday.
Wangaratta saleyards also held their feature weaner sales on Wednesday too, which can be read here: Lighter cattle but excellent quality at Wangaratta
