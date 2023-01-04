The first weaner sale in southwest Victoria, the Birregurra Premier Weaner Sale held at Colac saleyards, went ahead on Wednesday with spirited bidding for Angus steers, while a smaller but good run of other yarded breeds received significant interest.
Agents yarded about 3050 cattle for a sale that generally had prices fall back slightly compared to previous years, but several pens did pass the $2000 a head mark.
Charles Stuart Howard stock agent Shelby Howard said agents were pleased with many of the sales throughout the day.
"It was an interesting day, and there was a bit of questioning at the start if the day, but the top end, which were presented in very good order topped out t a little bit over 400kg," he said.
A pen of 40 Angus steers, 386kg, sold by Mark & Leigh Jacob, was one of the standout performers selling for $2320 or 597 cents per kilogram.
"A lot of repeat buyers come [here] to buy those cattle each and every year... and that result of $2320 was exceptional for the day, but I think it might be a record for the state," he said.
The majority of steers between 330-400 kilograms hovered between $1800 to $2000 at Colac.
Mr Howard said many lighter weaners did step up a bit and averaged between 500 - 550c/kg.
Rod Kemp, Forrest, who sold 10 Angus steers, 444kg, sold for $2060 or 463c/kg among the many pens he had on offer said the drop was expected, but he believed vendors shouldn't be too disappointed with prices.
"[My cattle] have done very well and were weaned only about three weeks ago," he said.
"They were actually a little bit heavier this year than they were last year, but the prices are down about $500 a head.
"I was expecting him to be around that level, and sellers are sometimes expecting more, but for me, I'm pleased with $2000 a head."
Mr Kemp said a lot of cattle was flooding the market right now and that not everybody was in a position to buy them, which made him "a bit cautious about what the future holds."
"Many certainly have got plenty of pasture at the moment and it's coming good with the majority of the rain now behind us," he said.
"Hopefully the areas affected by floods will recover well before winter."
L & MS Ham sold 20 Angus steers, 398kg, for $2060 or 517c/kg.
J & D Osbourne sold 21 Angus steers, 374kg for $1780 or 475c/kg.
Out of weaner heifer pens, some heavier heifers were sold for between 330kg to 400kg matched their steer counterparts, but the majority fell back a little from previous years.
25 Angus heifers from vendor Wilgunyah Angus, 380kg, sold for $1920 or 505c/kg.
Others in that range sold from $1600 to $1750 while lighter cattle that were 330kg or under regularly passed $1300 a head to the mid $1400s.
Aside from the local competition, other cattle were bought by nprthern feedlotters as well as Gippsland buyers.
