Tasmanian woolgrower's non-mulesed flock evidence of listening to consumers

January 4 2023 - 12:00pm
James Hume, with daughters Annabelle, 2, and Stella, five months, Dewent Valley, Tas, is passionate about the Merino breed. Picture supplied.

A desire to listen to what the consumer wants has seen a Tasmanian farming family cease the practice of mulesing in their Merino flock.

