Steers to $2250 at Wangaratta

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:30am, first published January 4 2023 - 7:52pm
Peter and Helen Kirkbride, Baddaginnie, with their 21 Angus steers, 372kg, sold for $1860. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

DEMAND was strong for true weaners at the Wangaratta Premier Angus Weaner sale on Wednesday where steers were sold to a top of $2250 a head.

