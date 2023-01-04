Stock & Land
Watch

Buyer demand lifts for day two of annual Wodonga weaner sales | January 4

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:10pm
WEANER steer prices zoomed past the $2000 a head mark in yarding of 5300 head during the Premier Angus Grown and Weaner Sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Wednesday.

