WEANER steer prices zoomed past the $2000 a head mark in yarding of 5300 head during the Premier Angus Grown and Weaner Sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Wednesday.
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, Albury, said the prices for the steers were a little better than expected, while the heifer market was firm.
"Quality of the cattle was exceptional and I think everybody would be in agreement about that," Mr Unthank said.
"We all expected a drop in the market from last year, and a substantial drop of $400 to $500 in most cases, but we realised those sorts of rates were not obtainable this year.
"Even so, we have had a good sale here with most of the steers making between 460 and 480 cents a kilogram for the spring-drop steers, and the heavy weaners making up to 480c/kg to 500c/kg."
Mr Unthank said the middle run weaners, 300kg to 370kg, which probably covered most of the calves at the sale, made between 500c/kg and 540c/kg.
"It was a pretty solid result for the cattle right through the sale," he said.
For the heifers, Mr Unthank said the market was a bit more subdued than he was expecting.
"There was not quite as much buyer activity on the heifers, but they were still trading around that 400c/kg to 450c/kg," he said.
Buyers attended from right across the eastern states and plenty of commission buyers had numerous orders not only for restocker clients, but also feedlots.
During the auction, cattle were regularly knocked down to buyers from districts such as the Central Tablelands, Central West and northern NSW.
Breaking down the sale via weight ranges, the weaner steers tipping the scales at less than 280kg topped at $1640 and averaged $1473, while those from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $1550 to $1790 and averaged $1668.
Steers from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids from $1400 to $2010 and averaged just below $1811.
Any steers weighing more than 400kg topped at $2400.
Across the weaner heifer pens, those weighing 200kg to 280kg mostly sold from $1220 to $1480, although there were some sales for less money.
Those from 280kg to 330kg were knocked down for a top of $1950 and average of $1550.
The 330kg to 400kg females ranged from $1420 to $1890 and a small number of pens above 400kg topped at $2000.
The weaner market got off to a strong start right from the first pen when JA and ST Adams, Mill Park, Staghorn Flat, Vic, sold 382kg eight- to 10-month-old Dunoon-blood steers for $1950.
This was followed up by a pen of same-age 388kg Wrigley Cattle Co/Ardrossan-blood steers that were sold for $1970 by BM and BM Campbell, Hilltop, Koetong, Vic.
Mayfield Pastoral Company, Bungowannah, sold 398kg 10- to 12-month-old Te Mania-blood steers for $2010, while Cold Springs Pastoral, Dederang, Vic, sold 368 nine- to 10-month-old Fernhill- and Dunoon-blood steers for $1970.
Joy Ried and sons, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, sold 378kg Angus steers for $1940 and Phoenix Park, Tatong, Vic, sold 459kg Jade Park-blood steers for $2080.
Also hitting $2080 was Casagrande Pty Ltd, Ovens, Vic, with 419kg Jarobee-blood steers.
Heavier spring-drop steers hit a top of $2400 twice early in the sale: first for 513kg Angus steers sold by JR Bennett and later for 515kg steers, aged 10 to 11 months and offered by Argyle Foods Pastoral at Yass.
The Elim Partnership, Yackandandah, Vic, sold 489kg steers for $2360.
Older heifers hit a top of $2000 by Woorinyan Pastoral Company, Morven, that sold 467kg Paringa-blood steers.
Mayfield Pastoral Company, Bungowannah, sold 324kg 10- to 12-month-old Te Mania-blood heifers for $1950, while Duck Holes Pty Ltd sold 388kg heifers for $1890.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
