THE Wodonga weaner sales continued with the Premier Angus Grown and Weaner sale on Wednesday.
There were plenty of happy smiles from vendors with large numbers bidding at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange.
Read the full sale report from Tuesday here: Ray White's Blue Ribbon weaner sale attracts wide buyer interest at Wodonga | January 3
Read the full sale report from Wednesday here: Premier Angus steer prices zoom past $2000 at Wodonga | January 4
The Wodonga weaner sales continue through the week with the Premier All Breeders Grown and Feature Weaner sale on Thursday and Premier Hereford-cross and Euro Grown and Weaner sale on Friday.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.