A farm worker has died at a property near Colac after an incident involving a quad bike on Tuesday.
The 74-year-old Simpson man who was working on a farm at Pirron Yallock, died after the incident.
Worksafe confirmed that the man was herding cattle at about 9.45am when the incident occurred, with the authority body now investigating the incident.
The man was riding a quad bike when it rolled over and he became stuck under the vehicle.
Emergency services received reports of the incident just after 10am and attended the scene.
"Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a fatal quadbike accident in Pirron Yallock on 20 December," a Victorian police spokesperson said.
"It is a believed a man was riding alone on a Tomahawk Creek Road property when his quad bike rolled sometime in the morning.
"The 74-year-old Simpson man sadly died at the scene."
The death brings the workplace fatality toll to 56 for 2022 which is lower than at the same time last year.
It comes after a 55-year-old man died at a Willaura property this past Thursday after an incident where he was using a telehandler to move a large steel door frame when the load fell and struck him.
