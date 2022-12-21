Stock & Land
Home/News

74-year-old Simpson man dies after quad bike incident at Pirron Yallock farm

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 77-year old man died after an incident with a quad bike on his farm property at Pirron Yallock.

A farm worker has died at a property near Colac after an incident involving a quad bike on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.